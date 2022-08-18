Thursday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Rink Crew discusses future Hall of Fame potential for a certain Swede. [Rink]
- Martin Fehervary is planning on returning to DC in mid-September with a new focus on his offensive game. [NoVa Caps]
- The Washington Capitals have made some great draft picks in recent years, and there are a few that could be downright steals. [WHN]
- Dmitry Orlov, who is entering the final year of his contract, reflects on the last time he needed a new deal. [NoVa Caps]
- Players other than Alex Ovechkin are on fun milestone watches heading into this season. [NBCSW]
- Alex Ovechkin, meanwhile, would rather focus on winning another Stanley Cup than on breaking Gretzky’s record. [RMNB]
- Could Dylan Strome have a breakout season in 2022-2023? [S+S]
- After getting bumped up to the second line, Caps’ prospect Bogdan Trineyev scored his first goal of the KHL preseason yesterday. [NoVa Caps]
- Long-time Hershey Bears’ head athletic trainer Dan “Beaker” Stuck announced his plan to retire at the end of this season yesterday. [RMNB]
- Start your day off with some piping hot takes about the 2022-2023 Capitals. [THW]
- Finally, happy 60th birthday to Geoff Courtnall and happy 71st birthday to Bruce Cowick!
