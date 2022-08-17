Wednesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- The NHL has unveiled the new COVID protocols for the upcoming season. [NHL, NBCSW]
- As he prepares for his second full season in the NHL, Caps’ blueliner Martin Fehervary is feeling more comfortable. [Hokej-Pravda]
- Anthony Mantha is ready to put his injuries behind him and take on a larger role with the Caps in 2022-23. [RDS]
- John Carlson: One of the best or overrated? [S&S]
- What can the Caps expect from new center Dylan Strome next season? [WHN]
- The Metropolitan Division will once again be quite the beast in the upcoming campaign. Hooray... [THW]
- The NHL has recently made some strides in increasing diversity - but can they keep up the pace? [USA Today]
- Finally, happy 65th birthday to Pete Peeters, and happy 37th to Troy Brouwer!
