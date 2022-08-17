 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The NHL lays out its new COVID protocol, Mantha and Fehervary are ready to take on larger roles this season and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Philadelphia Flyers v Washington Capitals Photo by Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The NHL has unveiled the new COVID protocols for the upcoming season. [NHL, NBCSW]
  • As he prepares for his second full season in the NHL, Caps’ blueliner Martin Fehervary is feeling more comfortable. [Hokej-Pravda]
  • Anthony Mantha is ready to put his injuries behind him and take on a larger role with the Caps in 2022-23. [RDS]
  • John Carlson: One of the best or overrated? [S&S]
  • What can the Caps expect from new center Dylan Strome next season? [WHN]
  • The Metropolitan Division will once again be quite the beast in the upcoming campaign. Hooray... [THW]
  • The NHL has recently made some strides in increasing diversity - but can they keep up the pace? [USA Today]
  • Finally, happy 65th birthday to Pete Peeters, and happy 37th to Troy Brouwer!

Loading comments...