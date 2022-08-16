 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Burning questions, teamless former Caps and more.

By Becca H
NHL: APR 15 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Game 2 - Blue Jackets at Capitals Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Breaking down five burning questions facing the Caps in the season ahead. [NoVa Caps]
  • The Bears have signed last year’s AHL scoring champ - and local kid/former Little Cap - Sam Anas to a one-year deal. [Bears]
  • There are a bevy of former Caps who are still looking for a new team ahead of the 2022-23 campaign... or pondering retirement. [NoVa Caps]
  • Counting down the 25 best draft picks by the Washington Capitals organization over the years. [S&S]

