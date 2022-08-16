Tuesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Breaking down five burning questions facing the Caps in the season ahead. [NoVa Caps]
- The Bears have signed last year’s AHL scoring champ - and local kid/former Little Cap - Sam Anas to a one-year deal. [Bears]
- There are a bevy of former Caps who are still looking for a new team ahead of the 2022-23 campaign... or pondering retirement. [NoVa Caps]
- Counting down the 25 best draft picks by the Washington Capitals organization over the years. [S&S]
