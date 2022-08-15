Monday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Washington Capitals prospect Haakon Hanelt scored his first goal of the 2022 World Juniors tournament on Saturday, and it was one heck of a shot. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Is the Capitals’ tendency to ice an older lineup heavier on veteran presence really the best option for them at the moment? [NoVa Caps]
- Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov spoke recently about now-former teammate Ilya Samsonov’s departure. [WHN]
- Speaking of Ovi and Dima, the two Russians plan on returning to Washington, DC at some point in the next few weeks and do not anticipate any travel issues. [WHN, NoVa Caps]
- A deep dive into Washington’s scouting department and their record for the past six years. [NoVa Caps]
- Part 2 of Tarik El-Bashir’s latest Caps mailbag touches on injuries affecting in-season acquisitions, February’s outdoor game and more. [Athletic ($)]
- Predicting which Capitals players are poised to have a breakout season come October. [S+S]
- The Caps have a recent history of icing one of the tallest and heaviest lineups in the league, but their draft picks are not necessarily trending the same way. [NoVa Caps]
- Peter Bondra was inducted into Slovakia’s Hockey Hall of Fame this weekend! [RMNB]
- There are many games on the Capitals’ schedule this season with the potential for excitement, but here are five you don’t want to miss. [S+S]
- Finally, happy 53rd birthday to James Black, 47th birthday to Brendan Morrison, and 68th birthday to Roland Stoltz!
