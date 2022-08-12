Friday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Hershey Bears have filled out their coaching staff, hiring Todd Nelson as their new bench boss. [Bears, Caps, ECHL, NBCSW]
- New Caps center Dylan Strome has had a whirlwind offseason, but is excited to get the season underway with his new squad in October... [NHLPA]
- ...as is one of his new teammates, Connor Brown, who is also looking forward to a fresh start in a different capital city. [NHL]
- Tarik answers some burning questions about the Caps in a new mailbag, including a sacrilegious one about the captain. [The Athletic ($)]
- Taking a deep dive into the Caps’ new-look blueline, and assessing whether they’ve taken a step forward or backward. [NoVa Caps]
- Lars Eller has become a topic of discussion, namely whether he should be moved out with the sudden glut of centers. For now (and forever) the answer is probably no. [WHN]
- 2022 third rounder Alexander Suzdalev is excited to join the Caps’ organization. As he should be. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 39th birthday to Jiri Novotny!
