Friday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Bears get a new coaching staff, Brown gets ready for a fresh start in DC and more.

By Becca H
/ new

Washington Capitals v New York Islanders Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

  • The Hershey Bears have filled out their coaching staff, hiring Todd Nelson as their new bench boss. [Bears, Caps, ECHL, NBCSW]
  • New Caps center Dylan Strome has had a whirlwind offseason, but is excited to get the season underway with his new squad in October... [NHLPA]
  • ...as is one of his new teammates, Connor Brown, who is also looking forward to a fresh start in a different capital city. [NHL]
  • Tarik answers some burning questions about the Caps in a new mailbag, including a sacrilegious one about the captain. [The Athletic ($)]
  • Taking a deep dive into the Caps’ new-look blueline, and assessing whether they’ve taken a step forward or backward. [NoVa Caps]
  • Lars Eller has become a topic of discussion, namely whether he should be moved out with the sudden glut of centers. For now (and forever) the answer is probably no. [WHN]
  • 2022 third rounder Alexander Suzdalev is excited to join the Caps’ organization. As he should be. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 39th birthday to Jiri Novotny!

