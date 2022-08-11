 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: discussing rules the league should kick to the curb, evaluating this summer’s moves and what might still be on the to-do list, prospect projections and more.

By Alex Ervin
  • The Rink Crew discusses which rules in hockey they would like to see erased from the rule book. [Rink]
  • Make sure you catch the latest JRR episode, in which Greg and JFresh chat about the offseason moves for the Washington Capitals, among other things. [Rink]
  • What else should the Caps look to accomplish this offseason? [NoVa Caps]
  • Predicting where every Capitals prospect will end up playing this season. [NoVa Caps]
  • After reports circulated that Caps’ trade deadline acquisition Johan Larsson was signing with Pittsburgh this summer, he appears to have signed with the SHL’s Brynäs IF. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • Washington’s 2022 second round draft pick Ryan Chesley reflects on this summer’s development camp and his hopes for this upcoming season. [NoVa Caps]
  • The Hershey Bears released their promotional schedule for this season yesterday, which includes the date for their famous Teddy Bear Toss Game. [Bears, RMNB]
  • How confident are you in Washington’s front office? Have your say in The Athletic’s annual NHL front office confidence survey! [Athletic]
  • Finally, happy 73rd birthday to Larry Fullan and happy 66th birthday to Dave Shand!

