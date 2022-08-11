Thursday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Rink Crew discusses which rules in hockey they would like to see erased from the rule book. [Rink]
- Make sure you catch the latest JRR episode, in which Greg and JFresh chat about the offseason moves for the Washington Capitals, among other things. [Rink]
- What else should the Caps look to accomplish this offseason? [NoVa Caps]
- Predicting where every Capitals prospect will end up playing this season. [NoVa Caps]
- After reports circulated that Caps’ trade deadline acquisition Johan Larsson was signing with Pittsburgh this summer, he appears to have signed with the SHL’s Brynäs IF. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Washington’s 2022 second round draft pick Ryan Chesley reflects on this summer’s development camp and his hopes for this upcoming season. [NoVa Caps]
- The Hershey Bears released their promotional schedule for this season yesterday, which includes the date for their famous Teddy Bear Toss Game. [Bears, RMNB]
- How confident are you in Washington’s front office? Have your say in The Athletic’s annual NHL front office confidence survey! [Athletic]
- Finally, happy 73rd birthday to Larry Fullan and happy 66th birthday to Dave Shand!
