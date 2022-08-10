 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Weighing in on whether Ovechkin can hit 50 again, Kuemper talks about his Cup day and more.

By Becca H
Colorado Avalanche v Washington Capitals Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Alex Ovechkin hit 50 goals for the ninth time in his career last season at the age of 36. Can he repeat the feat at 37? [NHL]
  • Handing out some rankings of power for the offseason. [NoVa Caps]
  • The Caps have had a busy offseason so far - so what’s left for them to address before training camp kicks off next month? [S&S]
  • Once upon a time the Caps’ prospect pool seemed to be drying up, but it’s finally starting to fill in again. [NoVa Caps]
  • Is the NHL rigged against your favorite team? Click for the comedy and the most spot-on final line of any article written in the history of hockey writing. [The Athletic ($)]
  • New Caps goalie Darcy Kuemper talks about his memorable day with the Stanley Cup. [Caps]
  • The offseason continues on in the summer heat... so what are three ways to pass the time until hockey makes its blissful return? [S&S]
  • Finally, happy 66th birthday to Mike McEwen!

