Wednesday Caps Clips

- Alex Ovechkin hit 50 goals for the ninth time in his career last season at the age of 36. Can he repeat the feat at 37? [NHL]
- Handing out some rankings of power for the offseason. [NoVa Caps]
- The Caps have had a busy offseason so far - so what’s left for them to address before training camp kicks off next month? [S&S]
- Once upon a time the Caps’ prospect pool seemed to be drying up, but it’s finally starting to fill in again. [NoVa Caps]
- Is the NHL rigged against your favorite team? Click for the comedy and the most spot-on final line of any article written in the history of hockey writing. [The Athletic ($)]
- New Caps goalie Darcy Kuemper talks about his memorable day with the Stanley Cup. [Caps]
- The offseason continues on in the summer heat... so what are three ways to pass the time until hockey makes its blissful return? [S&S]
- Finally, happy 66th birthday to Mike McEwen!
