 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 NHL Draft: Caps Select Jake Karabela

Washington snags an OHL forward in the fifth round

By Pete Volk
/ new
2022 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

With the 149th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Capitals have selected forward Jake Karabela from Guelph (OHL).

via Elite Prospects

Via Elite Prospects:

Ranked #139 by FCHOCKEY

Ranked #76 by TSN/BOB McKENZIE

Ranked #84 by MCKEEN’S HOCKEY

Ranked #92 by TSN/CRAIG BUTTON

Ranked #62 by NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING (NA Skaters)

Ranked #186 by RECRUIT SCOUTING

Ranked #93 by DRAFT PROSPECTS HOCKEY

Ranked #97 by SMAHT SCOUTING

Loading comments...