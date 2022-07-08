2022 NHL Draft: Caps Select Jake Karabela

With the 149th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Capitals have selected forward Jake Karabela from Guelph (OHL).
Via Elite Prospects:
Ranked #139 by FCHOCKEY
Ranked #76 by TSN/BOB McKENZIE
Ranked #84 by MCKEEN’S HOCKEY
Ranked #92 by TSN/CRAIG BUTTON
Ranked #62 by NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING (NA Skaters)
Ranked #186 by RECRUIT SCOUTING
Ranked #93 by DRAFT PROSPECTS HOCKEY
Ranked #97 by SMAHT SCOUTING
#ALLCAPS select Jake Karabela 149th overall. I ranked him 157th overall.— Patrick Bacon (@TopDownHockey) July 8, 2022
Top Remaining Forwards:
1. Servac Petrovsky (27th)
2. Matthew Seminoff (37th)
3. Mathew Ward (43rd)
Top Remaining Defensemen:
1. Yegor Gribkov (30th)
2. Elmeri Laakso (45th)
3. Jake Livanavage (49th) pic.twitter.com/covn10tc9q
