Capitals Deal Vitek Vanecek to Devils

Per the team:

MONTREAL – The Washington Capitals have acquired the second-round pick (37th overall) and third-round pick (70th overall) from the New Jersey Devils in the 2022 NHL Draft for goaltender Vitek Vanecek and Washington’s second-round pick (46th overall, originally from Winnipeg), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Washington now owns New Jersey’s second and third-round picks and their own third-round pick (85th overall), fifth-round (149th overall), sixth-round (181st overall) and seventh-round picks (213th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Vanecek, 26, posted a 41-22-10 record with a 2.68 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 79 career games with Washington. He was drafted by Washington with the Capitals’ second-round pick, 39th overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft.