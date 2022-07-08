2022 NHL Draft: Caps Select Ludwig Persson

With the 85th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Capitals have selected winger Ludwig Persson.
Ranked #101 by ELITEPROSPECTS.COM
Ranked #88 by FCHOCKEY
Ranked #88 by MCKEEN’S HOCKEY
Ranked #65 by TSN/CRAIG BUTTON
Ranked #46 by NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING (EU Skaters)
Ranked #69 by RECRUIT SCOUTING
Ranked #45 by DOBBERPROSPECTS
Ranked #45 by DRAFT PROSPECTS HOCKEY
Ranked #69 by SMAHT SCOUTING
Ranked #41 by THE PUCK AUTHORITY
#ALLCAPS select Ludwig Persson 85th overall. I ranked him 99th overall.— Patrick Bacon (@TopDownHockey) July 8, 2022
Top Remaining Forwards:
1. Kirill Dolzhenkov (9th)
2. Jordan Dumais (20th)
3. Servac Petrovsky (27th)
Top Remaining Defensemen:
1. Yegor Gribkov (30th)
2. Mats Lindgren (36th)
3. Michael Buchinger (39th) pic.twitter.com/viNCXrKHgl
