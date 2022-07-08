 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NHL Draft: Caps Select Ludwig Persson

With the 85th pick of the draft, Washington takes another Swedish forward

By J.P.
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round 2-7 Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

With the 85th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Capitals have selected winger Ludwig Persson.

Ranked #101 by ELITEPROSPECTS.COM

Ranked #88 by FCHOCKEY

Ranked #88 by MCKEEN’S HOCKEY

Ranked #65 by TSN/CRAIG BUTTON

Ranked #46 by NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING (EU Skaters)

Ranked #69 by RECRUIT SCOUTING

Ranked #45 by DOBBERPROSPECTS

Ranked #45 by DRAFT PROSPECTS HOCKEY

Ranked #69 by SMAHT SCOUTING

Ranked #41 by THE PUCK AUTHORITY

