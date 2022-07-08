 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NHL Draft: Caps Select Alexander Suzdalev

The Caps have selected a Russian-born forward who is playing in Sweden... nice combo

By J.P.
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One

With the 70th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Capitals have selected forward Alexander Suzdalev.

via Elite Prospects

Ranked #84 by FCHOCKEY

Ranked #89 by TSN/BOB McKENZIE

Ranked #119 by MCKEEN’S HOCKEY

Ranked #81 by TSN/CRAIG BUTTON

Ranked #26 by NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING (EU Skaters)

Ranked #51 by RECRUIT SCOUTING

Ranked #77 by DOBBERPROSPECTS

Ranked #50 by DRAFT PROSPECTS HOCKEY

Ranked #37 by SMAHT SCOUTING

Ranked #85 by THE PUCK AUTHORITY

More to come...

