2022 NHL Draft: Caps Select Alexander Suzdalev

With the 70th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Capitals have selected forward Alexander Suzdalev.
Ranked #84 by FCHOCKEY
Ranked #89 by TSN/BOB McKENZIE
Ranked #119 by MCKEEN’S HOCKEY
Ranked #81 by TSN/CRAIG BUTTON
Ranked #26 by NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING (EU Skaters)
Ranked #51 by RECRUIT SCOUTING
Ranked #77 by DOBBERPROSPECTS
Ranked #50 by DRAFT PROSPECTS HOCKEY
Ranked #37 by SMAHT SCOUTING
Ranked #85 by THE PUCK AUTHORITY
Washington picks Alexander Suzdalev 70th, who reps Sweden internationally. Kind of a mysterious player in that he looked awesome in U20, but couldn't get ice time on Sweden's U18 gold medal team. Really intriguing talent, very skilled.— Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) July 8, 2022
#ALLCAPS select Alex Suzdalev 70th overall. I ranked him 223rd overall.— Patrick Bacon (@TopDownHockey) July 8, 2022
Top Remaining Forwards:
1. Kirill Dolzhenkov (9th)
2. Jordan Dumais (20th)
3. Servac Petrovsky (27th)
Top Remaining Defensemen:
1. Yegor Gribkov (30th)
2. Mats Lindgren (36th)
3. Michael Buchinger (39th) pic.twitter.com/G9kPh3aBOL
