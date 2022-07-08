2022 NHL Draft: Caps Select Ryan Chesley

With the 37th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Capitals have selected Ryan Chesley, defenseman, from the US National Team Developmental Program. The native of Mahtomedi, MN, will skate for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers in the upcoming season.
@ryanchesley_ pic.twitter.com/IGHvGsqSX1— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 8, 2022
Via Elite Prospects:
Ranked #30 by CONSOLIDATED RANKING
Ranked #30 by ELITEPROSPECTS.COM
Ranked #20 by FCHOCKEY
Ranked #25 by TSN/BOB McKENZIE
Ranked #34 by MCKEEN’S HOCKEY
Ranked #45 by TSN/CRAIG BUTTON
Ranked #18 by NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING (NA Skaters)
Ranked #31 by SPORTSNET
Ranked #20 by ISS HOCKEY
Ranked #30 by RECRUIT SCOUTING
Ranked #29 by DOBBERPROSPECTS
Ranked #30 by DRAFT PROSPECTS HOCKEY
Ranked #72 by SMAHT SCOUTING
Ranked #52 by THE PUCK AUTHORITY
We wouldn't have waited long to snap this kid up on the second day of the #NHLDraft, either. #ALLCAPShttps://t.co/AvFqFLg2I9— FCHockey (@FCHockey) July 8, 2022
What they said about Chesley:
“Chesley adds a bit of everything. A right-shot who played primarily on the left side, he was in more of a shut-down role for the NTDP this season but showcased a high-end offensive game with the U-17 team last season. He’ll likely be able to showcase more of those offensive skills next season at the University of Minnesota.”
-Adam Kimelman, NHL.com
“Chesley does so many things well but won’t likely stand out to the casual viewer on most nights. He’s got average speed but is a good skater who can explode well in all four directions. You can tell he scans the ice well, but he needs to make his passing decisions a little quicker. He’s not a strong shooter, but he can distribute the puck well from the blue line and recover to defend against the rush and crowd opponents’ passing and shooting lanes.”
-SB Nation
“Teams are looking for players who can play a shutdown role on the blueline. Now add that he can be a second power play guy down the road, and he can play either side, and that might be enough to distance himself from some of the others in the field. It makes up his high ceiling.”
— EPRinkside
#ALLCAPS select Ryan Chesley 36th overall. I ranked him 81st overall.— Patrick Bacon (@TopDownHockey) July 8, 2022
Top Remaining Forwards:
1. Kirill Dolzhenkov (9th)
2. Gleb Trikozov (17th)
3. Jani Nyman (19th)
Top Remaining Defensemen:
1. Lane Hutson (18th)
2. Ty Nelson (25th)
3. Christian Kyrou (26th) pic.twitter.com/Xb8yOjFb3J
ARE YOU KIDDING ME RYAN CHESLEY!— USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) March 13, 2022
7⃣ in 7⃣ for the big fella! #USAvsMUS pic.twitter.com/xyrEJUJslf
More to come...
