Friday Caps Clips: Draft Day 2

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps add another high-flying Russian to their stable on Day 1 of the draft, floating goalie options and more.

2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • With the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Washington Capitals selected Ivan Miroshnichenko. Welcome, Ivan! [Rink, Caps video, WaPo, NBCSW, Sportsnet]
  • The newest member of the Capitals organization speaks to the media for the first time. [Caps video]
  • Back in March, Miroshnichenko was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma - but the good news is he’s in complete remission and has been cleared to resume training. GO IVAN GO. [Sportsnet]
  • Miroshnichenko is the first piece in this year’s roster revamp, as the draft continues in Montreal today. [Caps]
  • Hear from assistant GM Ross Mahoney before and after making the team’s first pick of the draft. [Caps video (pre-draft, post-draft)]
  • Who should stay and who should go on the current Caps’ roster? [NoVa Caps]
  • Apparently the Caps are now linked to every person who ever strapped on goalie pads, including Jake Allen...
  • ...Jack Campbell... [The Score]
  • ...and of course Stanley Cup champion Darcy Kuemper. [WHN]
  • This one rumor, however, is probably not going to pan out. Just a guess. [The Score]
  • Putting the 2022-23 schedule under the microscope. [S&S]
  • Looking back at the Caps’ draft picks over the years. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 71st birthday to Leif Svensson, happy 67th to Greg Smith, and happy 59th to Mike Ridley!

