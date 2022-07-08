Friday Caps Clips: Draft Day 2

Your savory breakfast links:
- With the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Washington Capitals selected Ivan Miroshnichenko. Welcome, Ivan! [Rink, Caps video, WaPo, NBCSW, Sportsnet]
- The newest member of the Capitals organization speaks to the media for the first time. [Caps video]
- Back in March, Miroshnichenko was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma - but the good news is he’s in complete remission and has been cleared to resume training. GO IVAN GO. [Sportsnet]
- Miroshnichenko is the first piece in this year’s roster revamp, as the draft continues in Montreal today. [Caps]
- Hear from assistant GM Ross Mahoney before and after making the team’s first pick of the draft. [Caps video (pre-draft, post-draft)]
- Who should stay and who should go on the current Caps’ roster? [NoVa Caps]
- Apparently the Caps are now linked to every person who ever strapped on goalie pads, including Jake Allen...
**Keep an eye on**— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) July 8, 2022
I’m told several clubs are expressing interest in @CanadiensMTL veteran Goalie Jake Allen. Among some interested clubs Wash, Edm, NJ, and more. @espn @NHL #HockeyTwitter
- ...Jack Campbell... [The Score]
- ...and of course Stanley Cup champion Darcy Kuemper. [WHN]
- This one rumor, however, is probably not going to pan out. Just a guess. [The Score]
- Putting the 2022-23 schedule under the microscope. [S&S]
- Looking back at the Caps’ draft picks over the years. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 71st birthday to Leif Svensson, happy 67th to Greg Smith, and happy 59th to Mike Ridley!
