2022 NHL Draft: Caps Select Ivan Miroshnichenko

With the 20th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Capitals have selected Ivan Miroshnichenko from Onsjie Yatreby.

Here’s how he was ranked by various scouts heading into this draft:

Check out the kid in action:

#Caps AGM Ross Mahoney on areas of emphasis entering the draft: “It would be good if we could find a winger who’s more of a natural scorer. ...(And) a young defenseman that maybe has an ability to play on the power play or second power play, that would be of interest to us.” — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) July 7, 2022

Ross Mahoney said before the draft they were looking for a natural goal scorer with their pick and that’s exactly what they got in Ivan.

Miro is a big, very strong skating winger with one of the best shots in the draft, if not the best. His hands are good and he reads plays well, though his effort can wain at times (but that could have been due to the Hodgkins). He has top line potential with Tarasenko-type ceiling. He’s already been cleared to start skating after treatment for the Hodgkins and is preparing to play next season.

Here’s more on the newest Cap:

#ALLCAPS select LW, Ivan Miroshnichenko #20

Strengths

-Powerful skating ability

-Confident individual skillset

-Sniper with excellent power, velocity, & accuracy when shooting

-Doesn't shy away from physical play



Weaknesses

-Off-puck Consistency#2022NHLDraft — Jared Brown (@JaredBrownn97) July 8, 2022

#ALLCAPS select Ivan Miroshnichenko 20th overall. I ranked him 14th overall.



Miroshnichenko played his draft year in the VHL, which isn't quite the KHL, but still a solid league, and he scored just over half a point per game. That production, with solid size, is nice value here. pic.twitter.com/SftYc0h9c4 — Patrick Bacon (@TopDownHockey) July 8, 2022

Ivan Miroshnichenko goes to Washington at #20. IM was a top 10 pick prior to this year (and had top 10 numbers). Plateaued this year but much of this could be related to significant health concerns he had throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/yBPrftDw7R — Byron Bader (@ByronMBader) July 8, 2022

More to come...