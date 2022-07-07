 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NHL Draft: Caps Select Ivan Miroshnichenko

The Caps have selected talented Russian forward Ivan Miroshnichenko from Omsk

By Luke Adomanis
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

With the 20th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Capitals have selected Ivan Miroshnichenko from Onsjie Yatreby.

Here’s how he was ranked by various scouts heading into this draft:

Check out the kid in action:

Ross Mahoney said before the draft they were looking for a natural goal scorer with their pick and that’s exactly what they got in Ivan.

Miro is a big, very strong skating winger with one of the best shots in the draft, if not the best. His hands are good and he reads plays well, though his effort can wain at times (but that could have been due to the Hodgkins). He has top line potential with Tarasenko-type ceiling. He’s already been cleared to start skating after treatment for the Hodgkins and is preparing to play next season.

Here’s more on the newest Cap:

More to come...

