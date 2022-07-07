Thursday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- What does it take to develop a young player in the NHL? [Rink]
- The NHL released the 2022-2023 schedule yesterday, and the Washington Capitals will open their season at home against the Boston Bruins on October 12. [Rink, Vogs, Caps, WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- According to GM Brian MacLellan yesterday, Nicklas Backstrom has every intention of returning to the lineup next season. [WaPo ($), Athletic ($), WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Carl Hagelin’s status is still unknown, but the team will have more clarity later in the summer. [WHN, RMNB]
- The Caps plan to make qualifying offers to both Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek, but will continue to explore goaltending options outside of the organization this summer. [NoVa Caps, WHN, RMNB]
- Take a look at each Washington blueliner’s season when evaluated by goals above replacement (GAR). [NoVa Caps]
- To prepare for the draft starting tonight, check out a report card for every Washington Capitals draft class since 2010. [RMNB]
- Speaking of this year’s NHL draft, the Caps need to prioritize replenishing their prospect pool. [THW]
Finally, a huge congratulations to Kate Madigan, who was named Assistant General Manager of the New Jersey Devils yesterday and became just the is the sixth female AGM in league history!
