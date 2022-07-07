2022 NHL Draft: Round 1 Open Thread

The 2022 NHL Entry Draft gets underway tonight, with the Caps set to pick at lucky #20.

Prep yourself for the first round with our own draft expert Luke Adomanis’s top picks for the Caps:

Here’s where and when to watch all the video conference festivities:

Round 1: July 7, 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

Rounds 2-7: July 8, 11:00 a.m. ET (NHLN, ESPN+)

And here’s the final draft order for the first round:

1. Montreal Canadiens

2. New Jersey Devils

3. Arizona Coyotes

4. Seattle Kraken

5. Philadelphia Flyers

6. Columbus Blue Jackets

7. Ottawa Senators

8. Detroit Red Wings

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim Ducks

11. San Jose Sharks

12. Columbus Blue Jackets

13. New York Islanders

14. Winnipeg Jets

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. Buffalo Sabres

17. Nashville Predators

18. Dallas Stars

19. Minnesota Wild

20. Washington Capitals

21. Pittsburgh Penguins

22. Anaheim Ducks

23. St. Louis Blues

24. Minnesota Wild

25. Toronto Maple Leafs

26. Montreal Canadiens

27. Arizona Coyotes

28. Buffalo Sabres

29. Edmonton Oilers

30. Winnipeg Jets

31. Tampa Bay Lightning

32. Arizona Coyotes

Stay tuned for updates throughout the evening as they become available!