2022 NHL Draft: Round 1 Open Thread

The 2022 NHL Entry Draft gets underway tonight, with the Caps set to pick at lucky #20.
Prep yourself for the first round with our own draft expert Luke Adomanis’s top picks for the Caps:
Here’s where and when to watch all the video conference festivities:
- Round 1: July 7, 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
- Rounds 2-7: July 8, 11:00 a.m. ET (NHLN, ESPN+)
And here’s the final draft order for the first round:
1. Montreal Canadiens
2. New Jersey Devils
3. Arizona Coyotes
4. Seattle Kraken
5. Philadelphia Flyers
6. Columbus Blue Jackets
7. Ottawa Senators
8. Detroit Red Wings
9. Buffalo Sabres
10. Anaheim Ducks
11. San Jose Sharks
12. Columbus Blue Jackets
13. New York Islanders
14. Winnipeg Jets
15. Vancouver Canucks
16. Buffalo Sabres
17. Nashville Predators
18. Dallas Stars
19. Minnesota Wild
20. Washington Capitals
21. Pittsburgh Penguins
22. Anaheim Ducks
23. St. Louis Blues
24. Minnesota Wild
25. Toronto Maple Leafs
26. Montreal Canadiens
27. Arizona Coyotes
28. Buffalo Sabres
29. Edmonton Oilers
30. Winnipeg Jets
31. Tampa Bay Lightning
32. Arizona Coyotes
Stay tuned for updates throughout the evening as they become available!
