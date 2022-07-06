Wednesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Less than a week after Emily Engel-Natzke became the first woman to be a full-time NHL coach, other teams made historic moves of their own. Former Cap Mike Grier was hired as San Jose’s new GM, making him the first black GM in the NHL... [Sharks, NHL, NBCSW, WUSA9]
- ...while Seattle’s AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, brought in Jessica Campbell to be the first woman to be an AHL coach... [NHL, ESPN]
- ...and Toronto’s promotion of Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser to assistant GM made her the fourth woman to move into an AGM post in the NHL this year. [NHL, ESPN]
- Three long-term injuries to Capitals players will play a huge role in shaping this offseason. [NBCSW]
- It’s likely why they’ve been reportedly sniffing around center JT Miller - so how would Miller fit into the lineup? [WHN]
- On top of needing a “right now” replacement, the Nicklas Backstrom injury just reemphasizes the organization’s need to replenish the center position for the future. [S&S]
- Here are five players they should definitely draft this season, at center and elsewhere. [S&S]
- Breaking down the soon-to-be free agents on the current Hershey Bears roster. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 32nd birthday to Justin Schultz!
