Tuesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Arniel heads to Winnipeg, potential draft targets for the Caps and more.

By Becca H
new
NHL: JAN 10 Bruins at Capitals Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • After being a finalist for the Jets’ head coach position that ultimately went to Rick Bowness, Caps’ assistant coach Scott Arniel is Winnipeg-bound after all. [NBCSW]
  • Looking back at Brian MacLellan’s draft history since he took over as Caps’ GM back in 2014. [S&S]
  • And looking ahead to this week’s draft with more possible draft picks the Caps might snag in the first round. [WHN, S&S]
  • If the Caps were to try and offer sheet someone, which players would be the best options to go after? [THW]
  • And what about free-agent options? [S&S]
  • Speaking of free agency, here are five bold predictions for what the Caps might do once UFA season opens up. [S&S]
  • Tossing around options for divisional realignment. Going to a four-division-per-conference layout, returning to the Southeast Division glory days... all are on the table. [THW]
  • In honor of our nation’s birthday, Gretz is handing out some rankings of power to the best American players in the league right now. [PHT]
  • Finally, happy 61st birthday to Todd Bidner, happy 46th to Dwayne Zinger, and happy 44th to Chris Hajt!

