Tuesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- After being a finalist for the Jets’ head coach position that ultimately went to Rick Bowness, Caps’ assistant coach Scott Arniel is Winnipeg-bound after all. [NBCSW]
- Looking back at Brian MacLellan’s draft history since he took over as Caps’ GM back in 2014. [S&S]
- And looking ahead to this week’s draft with more possible draft picks the Caps might snag in the first round. [WHN, S&S]
- If the Caps were to try and offer sheet someone, which players would be the best options to go after? [THW]
- And what about free-agent options? [S&S]
- Speaking of free agency, here are five bold predictions for what the Caps might do once UFA season opens up. [S&S]
- Tossing around options for divisional realignment. Going to a four-division-per-conference layout, returning to the Southeast Division glory days... all are on the table. [THW]
- In honor of our nation’s birthday, Gretz is handing out some rankings of power to the best American players in the league right now. [PHT]
- Finally, happy 61st birthday to Todd Bidner, happy 46th to Dwayne Zinger, and happy 44th to Chris Hajt!
