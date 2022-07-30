 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Favorite five, Anthony assessment, goalie grades and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Florida Panthers v Washington Capitals - Game Six Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • How do you narrow down your favorite Caps to just five? Well, it’s tough but we give it a shot in our latest offseason question. [Rink]
  • Assessing the Anthony Mantha-Jakub Vrana trade just under a year and a half after it went down. [NoVa Caps]
  • Caps’ prospect Håkon Hanelt is ready to make his own statement with the Caps. [WHN]
  • Wrapping up a breakdown of all 32 goalie tandems. [NoVa Caps]
  • After four-straight early playoff exits and a closing Cup window, the Caps’ own entry on that list, new duo Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren, will need to make their mark fast. [THW]

