Saturday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- How do you narrow down your favorite Caps to just five? Well, it’s tough but we give it a shot in our latest offseason question. [Rink]
- Assessing the Anthony Mantha-Jakub Vrana trade just under a year and a half after it went down. [NoVa Caps]
- Caps’ prospect Håkon Hanelt is ready to make his own statement with the Caps. [WHN]
- Wrapping up a breakdown of all 32 goalie tandems. [NoVa Caps]
- After four-straight early playoff exits and a closing Cup window, the Caps’ own entry on that list, new duo Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren, will need to make their mark fast. [THW]
