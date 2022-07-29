Friday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- It’s a big weekend ahead for T.J. Oshie, as he’s back in his adopted hometown of Warroad, MN to see his high school jersey retired. [Warroad Hockey, The Rink Live]
- Clay Stevenson’s journey with the Caps is just beginning, but he’s excited to take his next steps - whatever they might be. [WHN]
- The Caps have had a seemingly strong offseason so far - here’s a look at three more offseason deals from the past that paid huge dividends. [S&S]
- Happy 28th birthday to Liam O’Brien!
And... that’s all we’ve got. But stay tuned for another offseason question from us later today!
