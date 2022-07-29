 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Oshie gets a special honor from his adopted hometown, goalie prospect Stevenson talks about his path to the Caps and more.

By Becca H
New York Rangers v Washington Capitals Photo by Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • It’s a big weekend ahead for T.J. Oshie, as he’s back in his adopted hometown of Warroad, MN to see his high school jersey retired. [Warroad Hockey, The Rink Live]
  • Clay Stevenson’s journey with the Caps is just beginning, but he’s excited to take his next steps - whatever they might be. [WHN]
  • The Caps have had a seemingly strong offseason so far - here’s a look at three more offseason deals from the past that paid huge dividends. [S&S]
  • Happy 28th birthday to Liam O’Brien!

And... that’s all we’ve got. But stay tuned for another offseason question from us later today!

