 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Predicting the next rookie to break through, examining the goalie tandems around the league and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • We tackle the first of many offseason questions with a look at who the next prospect may be to crack the lineup. [Rink]
  • Now that Scott Allen has graduated from the AHL to join the Caps’ coaching staff, who is the heir apparent to the Bears’ now-vacant head coach position? [NoVa Caps]
  • Allen has big plans for his new role, where he’s looking to take the PK to the next level. [WHN]
  • Taking a look at all 32 goalie tandems around the league heading into the 2022-23 season. [NoVa Caps]

...and that’s all we’ve got. Happy hump day, everyone!

Loading comments...