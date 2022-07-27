Wednesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- We tackle the first of many offseason questions with a look at who the next prospect may be to crack the lineup. [Rink]
- Now that Scott Allen has graduated from the AHL to join the Caps’ coaching staff, who is the heir apparent to the Bears’ now-vacant head coach position? [NoVa Caps]
- Allen has big plans for his new role, where he’s looking to take the PK to the next level. [WHN]
- Taking a look at all 32 goalie tandems around the league heading into the 2022-23 season. [NoVa Caps]
...and that’s all we’ve got. Happy hump day, everyone!
