Monday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Defenseman Michal Kempny reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Kraken yesterday, ending his four-year tenure with the Washington Capitals. [CapFriendly, Davey Jones Locker Room, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- With Tom Wilson out of the lineup to start the season, the Caps will be lacking a bit of grit out on the ice. [NoVa Caps]
- The Caps are going to need strong seasons from their pending free agent defensemen. [THW]
- Is trading Lars Eller in the cards for the Caps? [NoVa Caps]
- Hendrix Lapierre plans to bring his brief NHL experience last season into play when he fights for a roster spot during training camp. [NHL]
- Take a closer look at new backup goalie Charlie Lindgren with a deep dive on his career goals differential. [NoVa Caps]
- Blueline prospect Vincent Iorio is ready to make an impression on the organization and put his best skate forward in September. [WHN]
- Forward prospect Bogdan Trineyev is excited to return to the KHL this season and continue to improve his game. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy belated 67th birthday to Mike Marson, happy belated 31st birthday to Trevor van Riemsdyk, and happy birthday to Johan Larsson and Michael Sgarbossa, who both turn the big 3-0 today!
