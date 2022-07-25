 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: a free agent departs, checking in with a few prospects, a closer look at the new backup goalie and more.

By Alex Ervin
NHL: MAR 28 Hurricanes at Capitals Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Defenseman Michal Kempny reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Kraken yesterday, ending his four-year tenure with the Washington Capitals. [CapFriendly, Davey Jones Locker Room, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • With Tom Wilson out of the lineup to start the season, the Caps will be lacking a bit of grit out on the ice. [NoVa Caps]
  • The Caps are going to need strong seasons from their pending free agent defensemen. [THW]
  • Is trading Lars Eller in the cards for the Caps? [NoVa Caps]
  • Hendrix Lapierre plans to bring his brief NHL experience last season into play when he fights for a roster spot during training camp. [NHL]
  • Take a closer look at new backup goalie Charlie Lindgren with a deep dive on his career goals differential. [NoVa Caps]
  • Blueline prospect Vincent Iorio is ready to make an impression on the organization and put his best skate forward in September. [WHN]
  • Forward prospect Bogdan Trineyev is excited to return to the KHL this season and continue to improve his game. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy belated 67th birthday to Mike Marson, happy belated 31st birthday to Trevor van Riemsdyk, and happy birthday to Johan Larsson and Michael Sgarbossa, who both turn the big 3-0 today!

