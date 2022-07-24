Filed under: Sunday Open Thread The floor is yours... By Alex Ervin@alexervin928 Jul 24, 2022, 8:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sunday Open Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images Congratulations to Nicklas Backstrom and his long-time partner Liza Berg, who got married yesterday! View this post on Instagram A post shared by NoVa Caps (@nova_caps) May your coffee be strong and your air conditioning be powerful this morning, folks. Happy Sunday! Loading comments...
