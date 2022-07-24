 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Open Thread

The floor is yours...

By Alex Ervin
new
Washington Capitals v Florida Panthers - Game Two Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Congratulations to Nicklas Backstrom and his long-time partner Liza Berg, who got married yesterday!

May your coffee be strong and your air conditioning be powerful this morning, folks. Happy Sunday!

