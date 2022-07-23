Saturday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- What does former Senator forward Connor Brown bring to the Caps’ lineup? [Rink]
- The JRR crew returns to take a closer look at the offseason moves so far, with the help of guest JFresh. [Rink]
- There’s a lot to look at, too, because the Caps have made the most moves of any contender in the East so far. [AP]
- One of those new acquisitions, Dylan Strome, has received his new gear and is testing out the red, white and blue during training up in Ontario. Lookin’ good, sir. [WHN]
- Breaking down some of the numbers of another new Cap, goaltender Darcy Kuemper. [NoVa Caps]
- And then there’s Finnish center Henrik Borgstrom - a project for the Caps that they are eager to take on. [WHN]
- The Caps’ offseason moves seem like a good start, should they want to repeat the glory of 2018. [THW]
- So after all those moves... what does the Caps’ salary cap situation look like? [S&S]
- Asking and answering more questions about the Caps. [WHN]
- Go behind the scenes at this year’s development camp. [WHN]
- Finally, happy 53rd birthday to Andrew Cassels and Dmitri Khristich, and happy 31st to Dmitry Orlov!
