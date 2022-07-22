 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Looking at options for assistant coach, ranking the goalie tandems and more.

By Becca H
/ new
NHL: OCT 03 Bruins at Capitals Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • How does the Caps’ new goaltending tandem stack up against the rest of the league? [Sportsnet]
  • Brian MacLellan, Ross Mahoney and staff have taken some first-round risks in recent drafts - but the potential reward could make that a solid strategy. [NoVa Caps]
  • Delving into the team’s plan for Connor McMichael’s ongoing development. [WHN]
  • Answering questions about the Caps’ remaining offseason plans, the futures of Nicklas Backstrom and Lars Eller, and more. [WHN]
  • The NHL continues to make strides in hiring women for executive roles, with an uptick in recent months. [AP]
  • Putting together a wish list to replace Scott Arniel behind the bench as an assistant coach. [NoVa Caps]
  • More on the signing of depth defenseman Gabriel Carlsson. [S&S]
  • Finally, happy 54th birthday to Brad Schlegel!

Loading comments...