Friday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- How does the Caps’ new goaltending tandem stack up against the rest of the league? [Sportsnet]
- Brian MacLellan, Ross Mahoney and staff have taken some first-round risks in recent drafts - but the potential reward could make that a solid strategy. [NoVa Caps]
- Delving into the team’s plan for Connor McMichael’s ongoing development. [WHN]
- Answering questions about the Caps’ remaining offseason plans, the futures of Nicklas Backstrom and Lars Eller, and more. [WHN]
- The NHL continues to make strides in hiring women for executive roles, with an uptick in recent months. [AP]
- Putting together a wish list to replace Scott Arniel behind the bench as an assistant coach. [NoVa Caps]
- More on the signing of depth defenseman Gabriel Carlsson. [S&S]
- Finally, happy 54th birthday to Brad Schlegel!
Loading comments...