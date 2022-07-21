Thursday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Washington Capitals made another depth signing yesterday, inking defenseman Gabriel Carlsson to a one-year, two-way deal. [Caps, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, PHR]
- The competition at this year’s training camp is going to be intense. [WaPo ($)]
- Tom Wilson’s recovery from ACL surgery is reportedly on schedule and looking good. [WHN]
- GM Brian MacLellan feels great about the Caps’ offseason so far. [Athletic ($), NoVa Caps]
- Some people might question why the Caps re-signed Marcus Johansson, but Washington’s GM has plenty of reasons for the move. [WHN]
- GMBM also has great things to say about Connor McMichael. [NoVa Caps]
- Speaking of McMichael, he faces some steep competition now that the Caps have beefed up their center depth. [NBCSW]
- Charlie Lindgren, the Caps’ new backup goalie, is excited to get to work in Washington and reunite with some old teammates. [TRL]
- Prospect Hendrix Lapierre is focused on getting stronger this season in hopes of making a case for himself at training camp. [RMNB]
- The Caps do not currently have any concerns about Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov being able to return from Russia come September. [WHN]
- Checking in with Washington’s second round draft pick Ryan Chesley and his busy year. [TRL]
- The league is a week into free agency, so what is each team’s biggest need that has still gone unaddressed? [Athletic ($)]
- Checking in on how the teams in the Central Division have faired so far this offseason. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 41st birthday to Timo Helbling!
