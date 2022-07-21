 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: another depth signing, notes from GMBM, league-wide looks and more.

  • The Washington Capitals made another depth signing yesterday, inking defenseman Gabriel Carlsson to a one-year, two-way deal. [Caps, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, PHR]
  • The competition at this year’s training camp is going to be intense. [WaPo ($)]
  • Tom Wilson’s recovery from ACL surgery is reportedly on schedule and looking good. [WHN]
  • GM Brian MacLellan feels great about the Caps’ offseason so far. [Athletic ($), NoVa Caps]
  • Some people might question why the Caps re-signed Marcus Johansson, but Washington’s GM has plenty of reasons for the move. [WHN]
  • GMBM also has great things to say about Connor McMichael. [NoVa Caps]
  • Speaking of McMichael, he faces some steep competition now that the Caps have beefed up their center depth. [NBCSW]
  • Charlie Lindgren, the Caps’ new backup goalie, is excited to get to work in Washington and reunite with some old teammates. [TRL]
  • Prospect Hendrix Lapierre is focused on getting stronger this season in hopes of making a case for himself at training camp. [RMNB]
  • The Caps do not currently have any concerns about Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov being able to return from Russia come September. [WHN]
  • Checking in with Washington’s second round draft pick Ryan Chesley and his busy year. [TRL]
  • The league is a week into free agency, so what is each team’s biggest need that has still gone unaddressed? [Athletic ($)]
  • Checking in on how the teams in the Central Division have faired so far this offseason. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 41st birthday to Timo Helbling!

