Wednesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps’ new forwards meet the media, Vanecek talks about his whirlwind trade day and more.

By Becca H
New Jersey Devils v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • New forwards Dylan Strome and Connor Brown chatted with the local media for the first time since joining the Caps. [Caps video (Strome, Brown), WaPo, NBCSW]
  • Taryn and Vogs break down all the free agency moves thus far. [Caps video]
  • So what do these new additions mean for guys like Lars Eller and Connor McMichael? [WHN]
  • Fresh off his new contract with the Devils, former Caps’ netminder Vitek Vanecek opened up about a whirlwind few days that saw him get traded... and then married! [WHN]
  • Vanecek wasn’t the only Cap on the move in recent weeks - check out where some other now former Capitals have ended up. [S&S]
  • The 2022 draft is in the books, so what’s it time for? A mock draft for 2023, of course! [S&S]
  • Finally, happy 33rd birthday to Ryan Stanton, and happy 72nd to Terry Murray!

