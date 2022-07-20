Wednesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- New forwards Dylan Strome and Connor Brown chatted with the local media for the first time since joining the Caps. [Caps video (Strome, Brown), WaPo, NBCSW]
- Taryn and Vogs break down all the free agency moves thus far. [Caps video]
- So what do these new additions mean for guys like Lars Eller and Connor McMichael? [WHN]
- Fresh off his new contract with the Devils, former Caps’ netminder Vitek Vanecek opened up about a whirlwind few days that saw him get traded... and then married! [WHN]
- Vanecek wasn’t the only Cap on the move in recent weeks - check out where some other now former Capitals have ended up. [S&S]
- The 2022 draft is in the books, so what’s it time for? A mock draft for 2023, of course! [S&S]
- Finally, happy 33rd birthday to Ryan Stanton, and happy 72nd to Terry Murray!
Loading comments...