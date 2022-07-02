Saturday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Taking a look at some prospects who may fit the description of a typical Brian MacLellan/Capitals draft pick this summer. [Rink]
- There is a growing concern that the increasingly chilly relationship between Putin and the West could preclude Russian players from returning this fall. [The Athletic ($)]
- Breaking down the Metro Division’s biggest need as the draft approaches. [NHL]
- The preseason schedule is out, and there’s a mix of the usual preseason suspects and a few new opponents this year. [Caps]
- Which of the newest Cup champs might the Caps go sniffing around once they hit free agency? [THW]
- Switching to the trade route, the Caps are reportedly a potential suitor for Ducks’ netminder John Gibson. [NoVa Caps]
- A local hockey family is helping to raise funds for the Capital Impact Fund - and you can pitch in, too! [Caps]
- Finally, happy 46th birthday to Tomas Vokoun!
Loading comments...