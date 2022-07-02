 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The preseason schedule is out, there’s a concern around the Russian players and more.

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Taking a look at some prospects who may fit the description of a typical Brian MacLellan/Capitals draft pick this summer. [Rink]
  • There is a growing concern that the increasingly chilly relationship between Putin and the West could preclude Russian players from returning this fall. [The Athletic ($)]
  • Breaking down the Metro Division’s biggest need as the draft approaches. [NHL]
  • The preseason schedule is out, and there’s a mix of the usual preseason suspects and a few new opponents this year. [Caps]
  • Which of the newest Cup champs might the Caps go sniffing around once they hit free agency? [THW]
  • Switching to the trade route, the Caps are reportedly a potential suitor for Ducks’ netminder John Gibson. [NoVa Caps]
  • A local hockey family is helping to raise funds for the Capital Impact Fund - and you can pitch in, too! [Caps]
  • Finally, happy 46th birthday to Tomas Vokoun!

