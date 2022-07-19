Tuesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Handing out some power rankings for the free agent signings around the league - with the Caps checking in with a couple of good ones. [PHT]
- What do the Caps’ forward lines look like now that they’ve added Dylan Strome and Connor Brown? [NBCSW]
- The Caps’ forward depth may be a welcome “problem” for the Hershey Bears, who could benefit from all of the team’s young talent sticking in the AHL a little longer. [FP Hockey]
- Weighing the potential risks of Darcy Kuemper against the risks that had been posed by Ilya Samsonov. [S&S]
- The 2022-23 season could be a battle for the Caps. [THW]
- Grading the recent draft selection of Ludwig Persson. [S&S]
- Turns out the rookie duo of Hendrix Lapierre and Vincent Iorio is actually a trio of young friends, with fellow 2021 draftee Hakon Hanelt rounding out the three peas in a pod. Adorable. [WHN]
- Speaking of adorable... it’s Biscuit! [WTOP]
- Finally, happy 49th birthday to Scott Walker!
Loading comments...