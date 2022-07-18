 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Looking ahead to the 2022-23 Caps, the new guys get new numbers and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Carolina Hurricanes v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The Caps made a bunch of moves last week - and the opening night roster is starting to look dramatically different. [THW, RMNB]
  • With those moves, they’ve addressed pretty much all of their needs... [THW]
  • ...but in doing so, they may not have room for a lot of the younger players who got opportunities last season. [NoVa Caps]
  • It also leaves them without a Czech player for the first time in a long time, after the Vitek Vanecek trade and Michal Kempny’s departure via free agency. [NoVa Caps]
  • All of those shiny new guys joining the team got shiny new numbers in their shiny new Caps’ reds. [WHN]
  • What the road - and the year - ahead looks like for new draft pick Ivan Miroshnichenko. [WHN]
  • Guy Fieri is bringing Flavortown to Cap One. Here’s hoping that food will be off the hook. [Mashed]
  • Finally, happy 64th birthday to Glen Currie!

