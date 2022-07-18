Monday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Caps made a bunch of moves last week - and the opening night roster is starting to look dramatically different. [THW, RMNB]
- With those moves, they’ve addressed pretty much all of their needs... [THW]
- ...but in doing so, they may not have room for a lot of the younger players who got opportunities last season. [NoVa Caps]
- It also leaves them without a Czech player for the first time in a long time, after the Vitek Vanecek trade and Michal Kempny’s departure via free agency. [NoVa Caps]
- All of those shiny new guys joining the team got shiny new numbers in their shiny new Caps’ reds. [WHN]
- What the road - and the year - ahead looks like for new draft pick Ivan Miroshnichenko. [WHN]
- Guy Fieri is bringing Flavortown to Cap One. Here’s hoping that food will be off the hook. [Mashed]
- Finally, happy 64th birthday to Glen Currie!
