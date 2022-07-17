 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Some final thoughts on this year’s development camp, grading the draft and free agency, and more.

By Becca H
Philadelphia Flyers v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Final thoughts (and images) from development camp and the Friday night scrimmage that brought camp to a close. [NoVa Caps (and again), WHN]
  • One of the attendees at camp had a special connection to the team’s bench boss - but despite sharing a name, Peter Laviolette III was able to be his own person. [WHN]
  • At this year’s development camp, the Caps continued to make strides in ensuring women were given opportunities in coaching. [NHL]
  • Grading the Caps’ draft selection of Alexander Suzdalev. [S&S]
  • How has the Metropolitan Division done so far this offseason? [NoVa Caps]
  • Debating the best free-agent signings so far. [NHL]

