Sunday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Final thoughts (and images) from development camp and the Friday night scrimmage that brought camp to a close. [NoVa Caps (and again), WHN]
- One of the attendees at camp had a special connection to the team’s bench boss - but despite sharing a name, Peter Laviolette III was able to be his own person. [WHN]
- At this year’s development camp, the Caps continued to make strides in ensuring women were given opportunities in coaching. [NHL]
- Grading the Caps’ draft selection of Alexander Suzdalev. [S&S]
- How has the Metropolitan Division done so far this offseason? [NoVa Caps]
- Debating the best free-agent signings so far. [NHL]
Loading comments...