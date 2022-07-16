Saturday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- A busy week of development camp fun wrapped up with a final scrimmage on the big stage at Capital One Arena. [Caps video (Chesley, teams), NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps]
- It was a busy week for the GM, as well, continued with entry-level contracts to two of this year’s draftees, Swedes Alexander Suzdalev and Ludwig Persson. [Caps (Suzdalev, Persson), WaPo]
- Guest coach Laura Schuler fit in perfectly with the team’s coaching staff this week as she helped out with development camp. [WaPo]
- The signing of center Dylan Strome was an underrated one, a one-year bargain in a sea of long-term, high-dollar deals. [USports]
- Former Caps’ goalie Brent Johnson shares what the Caps are getting in their newest netminder. [NBCSW]
- Representatives from all 32 teams were in town this week for the Club Business Meetings of the NHL, which included a tour and reception at Capital One Arena. [Caps]
- Finally, happy 56th birthday to Mikhail Tatarinov, and happy 31st to Nate Schmidt!
