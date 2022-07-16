 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Camp wraps up with a scrimmage at Cap One, two recent draftees get deals and more.

By Becca H
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round 2-7

Your savory breakfast links:

  • A busy week of development camp fun wrapped up with a final scrimmage on the big stage at Capital One Arena. [Caps video (Chesley, teams), NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps]
  • It was a busy week for the GM, as well, continued with entry-level contracts to two of this year’s draftees, Swedes Alexander Suzdalev and Ludwig Persson. [Caps (Suzdalev, Persson), WaPo]
  • Guest coach Laura Schuler fit in perfectly with the team’s coaching staff this week as she helped out with development camp. [WaPo]
  • The signing of center Dylan Strome was an underrated one, a one-year bargain in a sea of long-term, high-dollar deals. [USports]
  • Former Caps’ goalie Brent Johnson shares what the Caps are getting in their newest netminder. [NBCSW]
  • Representatives from all 32 teams were in town this week for the Club Business Meetings of the NHL, which included a tour and reception at Capital One Arena. [Caps]
  • Finally, happy 56th birthday to Mikhail Tatarinov, and happy 31st to Nate Schmidt!

