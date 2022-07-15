Friday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Brian MacLellan pulled off another big move yesterday evening, signing Dylan Strome to a one-year deal. [Rink, Caps, NHL, WaPo, NBCSW, WashTimes, WHN, S&S, NBC Chicago, THW, AP, The Score]
- That move came just a day after MacLellan and team were very active, with signings, re-signings, and trades. [NBCSW, WashTimes, NoVa Caps, Caps Outsider]
- Some of those were reported on Wednesday but not made official until yesterday - namely the signing of Henrik Borgstrom and the re-signing of Matt Irwin. [Caps (Borgstrom, Irwin), Rink]
- So what does the depth chart look like now? [The Athletic ($)]
- Bringing in Darcy Kuemper as the team’s new starter is one of a handful of potentially high-risk, high-reward moves made around the league on free agency Day 1. [THN]
- Get to know new backup goalie Charlie Lindgren. [WHN]
- Exploring what the blueline looks like now that the Caps have swapped out Justin Schultz for Erik Gustafsson. [NoVa Caps]
- Checking in on the kids at Development Camp, Day 4. [WHN]
- The prospects got a chance to soak up some important history this week, making a trip to the National Museum of African-American History and Culture. [NHL]
- Finally, happy 71st birthday to Chuck Arnason, happy 67th to Mikko Leinonen, and happy 50th to Bryan Helmer!
