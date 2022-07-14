Capitals Re-Sign Matt Irwin

The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Matt Irwin to a one-year, two-way contract for next season. The deal carries a $750,000K value at the NHL level and a $450,000K value at the AHL level.
Here is the official release from the team:
Irwin, 34, recorded four points (1g, 3a) in 17 games with Washington in 2021-22. The 6’2”, 189-pound defenseman played in his 400th career game on April 14 at Toronto.
Prior to joining the Capitals, Irwin recorded two assists in 24 games with the Buffalo Sabres in 2020-21. Irwin ranked fourth among Sabres defensemen with 1:56 penalty kill minutes per game and 56 hits.
Irwin, who was signed with San Jose as an unrestricted free agent on March 23, 2010, has recorded 88 points (23g, 65a) in 400 career NHL games with the Capitals, Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks. The Victoria, British Columbia native has also played in 47 career playoff games and has recorded four points (1g, 3a). Irwin appeared in all 22 games during Nashville’s run to the Stanley Cup Final in the 2016-17 season, where he registered two assists.
In addition to his NHL experience, Irwin has appeared in 249 games with the Worcester Sharks, Providence Bruins and Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League (AHL), recording 119 points (27g, 92a). Additionally, Irwin played two seasons at the University of Massachusetts from 2008-10, where he produced 42 points (14g, 28a) in 67 games.
