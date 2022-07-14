Update: Capitals Sign Dylan Strome

The Washington Capitals have signed 25-year-old center Dylan Strome to a one-year, $3.5 million contract. The Chicago Blackhawks declined to extend a qualifying offer to Strome earlier this week, so he hit the free agency market yesterday. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman was first with the news:

Sounds like Dylan Strome to WASH, 1x$3.5M. There was a lot of interest — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 14, 2022

The 6’-3” forward had 22 goals and 26 assists with the Blackhawks last season and could fill the Capitals’ gap at 2C.

Dylan Strome, signed 1x$3.5M by WSH, is a playmaking top six centre with a good shot. Has a knack for delivering high-danger passes off the rush and making good decisions under pressure around the net. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/tODaUHxMSC — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 14, 2022

Really like this bet for the Capitals. Strome had a really strong season for Chicago pic.twitter.com/r0g8eLFp8J — dom (@domluszczyszyn) July 14, 2022

Here is the official release from the team: