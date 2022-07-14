Update: Capitals Sign Dylan Strome

The Washington Capitals have signed 25-year-old center Dylan Strome to a one-year, $3.5 million contract. The Chicago Blackhawks declined to extend a qualifying offer to Strome earlier this week, so he hit the free agency market yesterday. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman was first with the news:
Sounds like Dylan Strome to WASH, 1x$3.5M. There was a lot of interest— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 14, 2022
The 6’-3” forward had 22 goals and 26 assists with the Blackhawks last season and could fill the Capitals’ gap at 2C.
Dylan Strome, signed 1x$3.5M by WSH, is a playmaking top six centre with a good shot. Has a knack for delivering high-danger passes off the rush and making good decisions under pressure around the net. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/tODaUHxMSC— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 14, 2022
Really like this bet for the Capitals. Strome had a really strong season for Chicago pic.twitter.com/r0g8eLFp8J— dom (@domluszczyszyn) July 14, 2022
Here is the official release from the team:
The Washington Capitals have signed forward Dylan Strome to a one-year, $3.5 million contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.
Strome, 25, recorded 48 points (22g, 26a) in 69 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021-22. The 6’3”, 200-pound forward established single-season career highs in goals and games played and averaged a career-best 17:26 time on ice last season. Strome ranked third on the team in goals and fourth in assists and points.
Originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes with the third overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, Strome recorded a career-high 57 points (20g, 37a) in 78 games with Arizona and Chicago in 2018-19. The Mississauga, Ontario native averaged 0.68 points per game in parts of four seasons with Chicago from 2018-19 to 2021-22, which ranked fifth on the team in that span.
In 273 career NHL games with Arizona and Chicago, Strome has recorded 170 points (67g, 103a).
Internationally, Strome has represented Canada at the 2019 World Championship, where he earned a silver medal, and at the 2017 and 2016 World Junior Championships, earning a silver medal at the 2017 tournament.
Strome was teammates with recently acquired Capitals forward Connor Brown with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) during the 2013-14 season.
