Thursday Caps Clips: Free Agency Day 1

- The first deal the team announced yesterday was big: the Washington Capitals signed former Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper to take the top spot in net. [Rink, Caps, Vogs, Kuemper media availability, WaPo ($), Athletic ($), ESPN, NHL, AP, Sportsnet, Yahoo, WHN (and again), NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S]
- Speaking of Kuemper, take a look at all he brings to the table and any risks or concerns to keep in mind. [Rink]
- The Capitals also signed goaltender Charlie Lindgren yesterday, rounding out the goalie tandem for the upcoming season. [Rink, Caps, WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S]
- Up next for the Caps in free agency: signing defenseman Erik Gustafsson. [Rink, Caps, WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S]
- Washington’s next move was a trade, sending their 2024 second-round draft pick to the Senators in exchange for forward Connor Brown. [Rink, Caps, WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Finally, the Capitals announced they have re-signed forward Marcus Johansson to a one-year contract. [Rink, Caps, Vogs (on both MoJo and Brown), WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- The Caps reportedly signed Finnish (no, that’s not a typo) forward Henrik Borgstrom yesterday, although nothing official has come from the team yet. [Rink, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S]
- Matt Irwin is also reportedly returning to Washington after the Caps re-signed him to a one-year deal yesterday, but we are still waiting for the official announcement. [NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S]
- In his media availability yesterday evening, GM Brian MacLellan gave some insight into the team’s choices so far. [WHN, NoVa Caps]
- Coach Laviolette also spoke yesterday evening, giving his take on both Washington’s roster moves and the Caps’ development camp. [NoVa Caps]
- Ilya Samsonov departed Washington yesterday and signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs. [Pension Plan Puppets, WHN, NoVa Caps, ESPN, NHL, Athletic ($), RMNB]
- Another (former) Washington goalie was on the move yesterday: Pheonix Copley signed a deal with the Kings. [NoVa Caps]
- Justin Schultz, meanwhile, has left Washington, DC in favor of the State of Washington. [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Catch up on all of the moves, both expected and unexpected, from the first day of free agency. [ESPN, ESPN+ ($), Athletic ($) (and again), Sportsnet]
- The Caps wrapped up the third day of their Development Camp yesterday. [WHN]
