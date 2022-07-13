Capitals Re-Sign Marcus Johansson

Continuing to shore up pieces for the coming season, the Caps have re-signed bounceback Swede Marcus Johansson to a one-year, $1.1 million contract. Johansson returned to the Caps via trade at last year’s deadline and played 18 games, posting three goals and three assists.
Here’s more from the team:
The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Marcus Johansson to a one-year, $1.1 million contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.
Johansson, 31, recorded 29 points (9g, 20a) in 69 games with Washington and the Seattle Kraken last season.
Johansson, who was drafted by the Capitals in the first round, 24th overall, in the 2009 NHL Draft, was re-acquired from Seattle for forward Daniel Sprong, a 2022 fourth-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick on March 21.
The 6’1”, 203-pound forward played seven seasons with Washington from 2010-17, compiling 290 points (102g, 188a) in 501 games. Johansson is one of 30 players in franchise history to play 500 games for the Capitals.
In 753 career games with Washington, the New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild and Seattle, Johansson has recorded 407 points (144g, 263a).
Johansson additionally has 43 points (14g, 29a) in 103 career playoff games, including four game-winning goals and an overtime-winning goal as a member of the Capitals on April 23, 2017, against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Landskrona, Sweden native has represented Sweden in the Olympics (2014) and the World Junior Championships (2009, 2010). Johansson won a silver medal with Sweden at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia, won a bronze medal and served as captain for Sweden at the 2010 World Junior Championship and captured a silver medal with Sweden at the 2009 World Junior Championship.
Loading comments...