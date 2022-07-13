Capitals Acquire Connor Brown

After a flurry of free-agent signings, the Capitals dipped into the trade market, sending a second-round pick in 2024 to Ottawa for Connor Brown. Here’s JFresh on the newest Cap:

Connor Brown, acquired by WSH, is a useful top six winger who's strong at carrying and passing the puck. He's also dangerous short-handed, although his team does tend to give up extra chances against as a result. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/TB5817dNTb

More from the team:

The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Connor Brown from the Ottawa Senators for Washington’s second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Brown, 28, recorded 39 points (10g, 29a) in 64 games with Ottawa in 2021-22. The 6’0”, 181-pound forward established a single-season career high in assists last season and ranked fourth on the team in assists and fifth in points. In addition, Brown led Ottawa in takeaways (51) and shorthanded time on ice (168:29) among forwards. Brown has averaged 2:46 of shorthanded ice time per game for the past two seasons, which ranks first in the NHL among forwards.

During the 2020-21 season, Brown appeared in all 56 games for Ottawa, recording 35 points (21g, 14a). Brown’s 21 goals led the Senators, and his five shorthanded goals led the NHL. Brown recorded a career-high 43 points (16g, 27a) in 2019-20, his first season in Ottawa. During his three seasons with the Senators, Brown ranked third on the team in goals (47) and assists (70) and second in points (117).

The Toronto, Ontario native spent four seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, appearing in all 82 games for three consecutive seasons from 2016-17 to 2018-19. With Toronto, Brown recorded five points (1g, 4a) in 20 playoff games.

In 444 career NHL games with Toronto and Ottawa, Brown has recorded 216 points (90g, 136a).

Internationally, Brown helped lead Canada to a gold medal in the 2021 World Championships, recording a tournament-high 16 points (2g, 14a) in 10 games.

Brown was drafted by Toronto in the sixth round (156th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.