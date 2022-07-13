Report: Capitals Sign Henrik Borgstrom

A busy day for Brian MacLellan and the Capitals continued as they signed Finnish (!!!) forward Henrik Borgstrom to a one-year, two-way deal worth $750K. Borgstrom was most recently a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, who bought him out earlier this week (along with former Cap Brett Connolly).
Henrik Borgstrom is heading to the #caps.— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 13, 2022
The #ALLCAPS signed 24 y/o F Henrik Borgstrom to 1 year deal— PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 13, 2022
NHL 750K
Minors 400K
Bought out by #Blackhawks
7P in 52 GP
Rep'd by Markus Lehto @wassermanhockey https://t.co/MCrz9FB2yT
