Report: Capitals Sign Henrik Borgstrom

A busy day for Brian MacLellan and the Capitals continued as they signed Finnish (!!!) forward Henrik Borgstrom to a one-year, two-way deal worth $750K. Borgstrom was most recently a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, who bought him out earlier this week (along with former Cap Brett Connolly).

Henrik Borgstrom is heading to the #caps. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 13, 2022

The #ALLCAPS signed 24 y/o F Henrik Borgstrom to 1 year deal



NHL 750K

Minors 400K



Bought out by #Blackhawks



7P in 52 GP



Rep'd by Markus Lehto @wassermanhockey https://t.co/MCrz9FB2yT — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 13, 2022

