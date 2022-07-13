 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Capitals Sign Henrik Borgstrom

Add another piece to the puzzle...

By Becca H
/ new
Chicago Blackhawks v Los Angeles Kings Photo by Will Navarro/NHLI via Getty Images

A busy day for Brian MacLellan and the Capitals continued as they signed Finnish (!!!) forward Henrik Borgstrom to a one-year, two-way deal worth $750K. Borgstrom was most recently a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, who bought him out earlier this week (along with former Cap Brett Connolly).

More to come...

Loading comments...