Updated: Capitals Sign Defenseman Erik Gustafsson

The Caps make a move to shore up the blueline

By Becca H
Chicago Blackhawks v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

With Justin Schultz headed west to Seattle, the Caps had an opening on the blue line... and they’ve filled it, bringing in defenseman Erik Gustafsson.

Gustafsson has made stops in Chicago, Calgary, Philadelphia, and Montreal, and spent last season back with the ‘Hawks.

Here’s a look at the new guy’s stats last season:

