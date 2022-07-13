Updated: Capitals Sign Defenseman Erik Gustafsson

With Justin Schultz headed west to Seattle, the Caps had an opening on the blue line... and they’ve filled it, bringing in defenseman Erik Gustafsson.
Gustafsson has made stops in Chicago, Calgary, Philadelphia, and Montreal, and spent last season back with the ‘Hawks.
Here’s a look at the new guy’s stats last season:
Erik Gustafsson has signed one-year, $800K contract with the Washington Capitals. Despite that Gustafsson has his flaws in defense, this sounds as a good deal for Washington for this money. Low risk-high reward. pic.twitter.com/fzGn8LWD3S— Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 13, 2022
