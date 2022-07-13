Capitals Sign Charlie Lindgren

The Caps have signed goaltender Charlie Lindgren to a three-year, $3.3 million contract. Lindgren played last season with the Blues and their AHL affiliate in Springfield, and began his career with Montreal back in 2015-16.

Here’s the team release:

The Washington Capitals have signed goaltender Charlie Lindgren to a three-year, $3.3 million contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Lindgren contract will carry an average annual value of $1.1 million.

Lindgren, 28, posted a 5-0-0 record with a 1.22 goals-against average and a .958 save percentage in five games with the St. Louis Blues in 2021-22. Lindgren, who made his Blues debut on Dec. 7, 2021, became the first goaltender in franchise history to earn wins in each of his first five appearances. The 6’2”, 179-pound goaltender also appeared in 34 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL), where he went 24-7-1 with three shutouts, a 2.21 goals-against average, a .925 save percentage. Lindgren ranked third in the AHL in goals-against average, second in save percentage and tied for fourth in wins last season.

The Lakeville, Minnesota native appeared in 24 games with the Montreal Canadiens from 2015-16 to 2019-20, making a career-high 14 starts in 2017-18. In 29 career NHL games with Montreal and St. Louis, Lindgren is 15-12-2 with two shutouts, a 2.74 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage.

Lindgren, who signed with Montreal as an undrafted free agent on March 30, 2016, has posted a 76-65-24 record with 11 shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage in 171 career AHL games with the St. John’s IceCaps, Laval Rocket and Springfield.

Lindgren attended St. Cloud State University (NCAA), where he posted a 51-29-3 record with a 2.21 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage and eight shutouts in 88 games over three seasons. During the 2015-16 season, Lindgren was selected to the NCHC First All-Star Team, the NCAA (West) First All-American Team and named NCHC Goaltender of the Year.