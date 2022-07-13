Capitals Sign Darcy Kuemper

In their first big signing of the offseason, the Caps have signed former Avalanche netminder Darcy Kuemper to a five-year, $26.25 million contract. The deal will carry an AAV of $5.25 million.
The 32-year-old goalie brings just shy of 200 games of NHL experience to DC (and the fresh glow of a newly anointed Stanley Cup champ. We broke down the pros - and a few cons - to this signing earlier today, so be sure to check that out to get to know the newest Washington Capital!
Here’s the team release on the signing:
The Washington Capitals have signed goaltender Darcy Kuemper to a five-year, $26.25 million contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.
“Darcy is an established starting netminder who proved that he can win on the game’s biggest stage, and we are excited to welcome him to Washington,” said MacLellan. “We feel this signing will provide our team confidence and stability in net.”
Kuemper, 32, helped the Colorado Avalanche capture the 2022 Stanley Cup. Kuemper played in 16 playoff games and posted a record of 10-4 with a 2.57 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. During the 2021-22 regular season, Kuemper went 37-12-4 with a 2.54 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in 57 games played. The 6’5”, 215-pound netminder tied for fourth in the NHL wins (37) and shutouts (5) and ranked fifth in save percentage (.921). His 37 wins were a career high and the fifth-highest total in a single season in Colorado’s history.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native appeared in 27 games for the Arizona Coyotes in 2020-21, finishing with a 10-11-3 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Kuemper ranked tied for third in the NHL in goals-against average (2.22) and third in save percentage (.928) during the 2019-20 season and was selected to represent the Pacific Division at the NHL All-Star Game (did not play due to injury). In 2018-19 with Arizona, Kuemper played in 55 games and finished tied for fifth in Vezina Trophy voting.
In 299 career NHL games with Minnesota, Los Angeles, Arizona, and Colorado, Kuemper is 143-95-36 with 25 shutouts, a 2.48 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.
Kuemper represented Canada at the 2018 and 2021 World Championships, winning a gold medal in 2021 while posting a 5-2-1 record with a 2.17 goals-against average and a.916 save percentage in eight games.
Kuemper was drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the sixth round (160th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft.
