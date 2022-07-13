Capitals Sign Darcy Kuemper

In their first big signing of the offseason, the Caps have signed former Avalanche netminder Darcy Kuemper to a five-year, $26.25 million contract. The deal will carry an AAV of $5.25 million.

The 32-year-old goalie brings just shy of 200 games of NHL experience to DC (and the fresh glow of a newly anointed Stanley Cup champ. We broke down the pros - and a few cons - to this signing earlier today, so be sure to check that out to get to know the newest Washington Capital!

Here’s the team release on the signing: