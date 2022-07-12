Tuesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Caps made another goalie move yesterday - or more accurately, a non-move - when they opted not to qualify Ilya Samsonov. [Rink, WaPo, NBCSW, WashTimes, ESPN]
- So why did they set Samsonov free - and could they still bring him back? [WHN]
- Samsonov wasn’t the only notable name not being qualified yesterday, as a number of teams cut some interesting players at yesterday’s deadline. [NoVa Caps, PHT, The Score]
- One of those names, Dylan Strome - formerly of the Chicago “what the hell are they doing” Blackhawks - should get a serious look by the Caps. [NoVa Caps]
- Also set to become a free agent... Evgeni Malkin. Is there anything there for the Caps? (Editor’s note: no.) [WHN]
- The Caps are definitely a Team to Watch when free agency opens. [The Score]
- Peeking at some of the Caps’ potential needs and who could fit the bill. [RMNB (LW, C, RW)]
- We’re back to the “Caps have interest in/are linked to Evander Kane” bullshit and once again we remind you that it would be a horrible move that proves the team gives zero fucks about women. Excuse our French. [RMNB, WHN]
- GMs always seem to lose their collective minds when free agency opens - but there could be some bargains to be had. [The Score, THW]
- Another interesting hire for the Caps, as they bring in former Olympian and current NCAA assistant coach Laura Schuler as a guest coach for camp. [Caps]
- Dive into the roster and get updates after Day 1 of Development Camp. [Caps video (Lapierre, Allen), WHN, S&S, NoVa Caps]
- Five reasons why new prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko will lead the Caps to a Stanley Cup. No pressure, kid. [S&S]
