 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: preparing for this week’s free agency with forward and goalie options, reflecting on the 2022 draft and more.

By Alex Ervin
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The Washington Capitals have reportedly reached out to Montreal about goaltender Jake Allen and what it would take to make a trade happen. [WHN]
  • What might the Capitals’ lines look like to start the season? [S+S]
  • Evgeni Malkin and the Penguins seem to be getting nowhere with contract negotiations, so should the Caps consider him in free agency? [WHN]
  • Take a look at where the Caps stand, and where they could stand to upgrade, entering free agency this week. [NoVa Caps]
  • Speaking of free agency, there are several good goaltender options for Washington to target. [NoVa Caps]
  • If AHL free agency is more your style, check out some needs and options for the Hershey Bears. [NoVa Caps]
  • Former Cap and current NHL scout Andrei Nikolishin gives his take on Ivan Miroshnichenko. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 56th birthday to Bob Joyce and 66th birthday to Jorgen Pettersson, and raise a glass to Gaetan Duchesne, who would have turned 60 today.

Loading comments...