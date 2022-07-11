Monday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Washington Capitals have reportedly reached out to Montreal about goaltender Jake Allen and what it would take to make a trade happen. [WHN]
- What might the Capitals’ lines look like to start the season? [S+S]
- Evgeni Malkin and the Penguins seem to be getting nowhere with contract negotiations, so should the Caps consider him in free agency? [WHN]
- Take a look at where the Caps stand, and where they could stand to upgrade, entering free agency this week. [NoVa Caps]
- Speaking of free agency, there are several good goaltender options for Washington to target. [NoVa Caps]
- If AHL free agency is more your style, check out some needs and options for the Hershey Bears. [NoVa Caps]
- Former Cap and current NHL scout Andrei Nikolishin gives his take on Ivan Miroshnichenko. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 56th birthday to Bob Joyce and 66th birthday to Jorgen Pettersson, and raise a glass to Gaetan Duchesne, who would have turned 60 today.
