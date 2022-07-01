Friday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Wrapping up the Rink Wraps with a roundtable about the big man in charge, GM Brian MacLellan. [Rink]
- With the 20th overall pick in the 2022 SB Nation Mock Draft, the Capitals select... [Rink]
- Exploring potential draft options for the Caps with coveted pick #20. [Rink]
- Emily Engel-Natzke, who just two years ago became the first woman on a coaching staff in the organization, has been promoted to video coordinator for the Capitals... and now becomes the first woman to be a full-time coach in the NHL! [Caps, NHL, WaPo, NBCSW, CBS Sports, AP]
- Hear from Engel-Natzke and her new boss after yesterday’s exciting announcement. [Caps video (1-on-1, Engel-Natzke/Laviolette)]
- Looking at potential ways for the Caps to overcome the absence of Nicklas Backstrom. [NBCSW]
- One option that seems to be drawing some eager eyes is Canucks forward J.T. Miller. Here’s why they should pursue him. [NoVa Caps]
- If they were to acquire Miller, what kind of price would they have to pay to Vancouver in return? [THW]
- Handing out some grades for T.J. Oshie’s 2021-22 season. [S&S]
- The pieces are starting to come together for the Caps’ preseason schedule. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 64th birthday to John Barrett, and happy 50th to Corey Hirsch!
Happy July, everyone! Big month ahead...
