Friday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps make history with a new addition to the coaching staff, continuing the search for a Backstrom replacement and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Philadelphia Flyers v Washington Capitals Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Wrapping up the Rink Wraps with a roundtable about the big man in charge, GM Brian MacLellan. [Rink]
  • With the 20th overall pick in the 2022 SB Nation Mock Draft, the Capitals select... [Rink]
  • Exploring potential draft options for the Caps with coveted pick #20. [Rink]
  • Emily Engel-Natzke, who just two years ago became the first woman on a coaching staff in the organization, has been promoted to video coordinator for the Capitals... and now becomes the first woman to be a full-time coach in the NHL! [Caps, NHL, WaPo, NBCSW, CBS Sports, AP]
  • Hear from Engel-Natzke and her new boss after yesterday’s exciting announcement. [Caps video (1-on-1, Engel-Natzke/Laviolette)]
  • Looking at potential ways for the Caps to overcome the absence of Nicklas Backstrom. [NBCSW]
  • One option that seems to be drawing some eager eyes is Canucks forward J.T. Miller. Here’s why they should pursue him. [NoVa Caps]
  • If they were to acquire Miller, what kind of price would they have to pay to Vancouver in return? [THW]
  • Handing out some grades for T.J. Oshie’s 2021-22 season. [S&S]
  • The pieces are starting to come together for the Caps’ preseason schedule. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 64th birthday to John Barrett, and happy 50th to Corey Hirsch!

Happy July, everyone! Big month ahead...

