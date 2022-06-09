 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: evaluating the performance of newcomer Johan Larsson plus a few others, potential summer moves and more.

By Alex Ervin
Philadelphia Flyers v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Reviewing the season for deadline acquisition Johan Larsson... [Rink, RMNB]
  • ...Short King Conor Sheary... [Peerless]
  • ...and prospect Bogdan Trineyev. [NoVa Caps]
  • The Washington Capitals will select 20th overall in this year’s draft, so take a look at potential draft target Owen Beck. [WHN]
  • Capitals owner Ted Leonsis is reportedly one of 20 currently submitted official applications for MLB ownership. [NoVa Caps]
  • The Caps might want to keep an eye on Jesse Puljujarvi this summer, as his future in Edmonton is reportedly up in the air. [WHN]
  • At the end of the 2021-2022 season, the Capitals were once again the oldest team in the league. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 68th birthday to John Paddock and happy 60th birthday to Brian Tutt!

