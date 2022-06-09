Thursday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Reviewing the season for deadline acquisition Johan Larsson... [Rink, RMNB]
- ...Short King Conor Sheary... [Peerless]
- ...and prospect Bogdan Trineyev. [NoVa Caps]
- The Washington Capitals will select 20th overall in this year’s draft, so take a look at potential draft target Owen Beck. [WHN]
- Capitals owner Ted Leonsis is reportedly one of 20 currently submitted official applications for MLB ownership. [NoVa Caps]
- The Caps might want to keep an eye on Jesse Puljujarvi this summer, as his future in Edmonton is reportedly up in the air. [WHN]
- At the end of the 2021-2022 season, the Capitals were once again the oldest team in the league. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 68th birthday to John Paddock and happy 60th birthday to Brian Tutt!
