Tuesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Wrapping up the 2021-22 season for Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. [Rink, RMNB]
- From the younger Swede to the eldest, here’s another look at the season that was for Nicklas Backstrom... [WHN, S&S]
- ...and his frequent linemate and foil, Alex Ovechkin. [Peerless]
- A look back at the season, and ahead to the future, of prospect Bobby Nardella. [NoVa Caps]
- Celebrate Pride with the Caps and the rest of the MSE family - including a stop at this weekend’s Capital Pride parade! [Caps]
- There are some interesting RFA stories ahead this offseason, and here’s a ranking of all 32. [PHT]
- Breaking down the Caps’ roster by their potential for being a part of an upcoming trade. [NoVa Caps]
- Three goalies the Caps should target when free agency opens next month. [S&S]
- Finally, happy 39th birthday to Milan Jurcina!
