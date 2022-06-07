 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Player season reviews and grades, intriguing RFA situations around the NHL and more.

By Becca H
New York Islanders v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

  • Wrapping up the 2021-22 season for Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. [Rink, RMNB]
  • From the younger Swede to the eldest, here’s another look at the season that was for Nicklas Backstrom... [WHN, S&S]
  • ...and his frequent linemate and foil, Alex Ovechkin. [Peerless]
  • A look back at the season, and ahead to the future, of prospect Bobby Nardella. [NoVa Caps]
  • Celebrate Pride with the Caps and the rest of the MSE family - including a stop at this weekend’s Capital Pride parade! [Caps]
  • There are some interesting RFA stories ahead this offseason, and here’s a ranking of all 32. [PHT]
  • Breaking down the Caps’ roster by their potential for being a part of an upcoming trade. [NoVa Caps]
  • Three goalies the Caps should target when free agency opens next month. [S&S]
  • Finally, happy 39th birthday to Milan Jurcina!

