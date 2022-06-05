Sunday Open Thread

Congratulations to Baltimore’s own Noel Acton, recipient of this year’s Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award! Acton is the founder of the Tender Bridge Foundation, a nonprofit organization that focuses on getting kids off the streets and into sports.

Read more about the amazing work done by Acton and his team here: https://www.nhl.com/news/noel-acton-wins-willie-oree-community-hero-award/c-334471194

Other than that, happy “there’s a hockey game between two evil teams” night to all who celebrate... and to the rest of you, happy Sunday!