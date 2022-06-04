 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Reviewing MJ90’s season, grading the GM, and more.

By Becca H
breakfast links:

  • Wrapping up the 2021-22 season - or more accurately, the 2022 portion - for once and former Cap Marcus Johansson. [Rink, RMNB]
  • Speaking of former Caps... how about one last look at Daniel Sprong’s season before leaving one Washington for another? [S&S]
  • That was just one of the moves made this past season for GM Brian MacLellan - and here’s his report card for 2021-22. [NoVa Caps]
  • Whatever moves MacLellan makes going forward will likely hinge on whatever happens with Nicklas Backstrom’s hip injury. [Athletic ($)]
  • More player reviews, with a look at the season in question for Connor McMichael... [Peerless]
  • ...and the past season plus a look to the future for prospect Riley Sutter. [NoVa Caps]
  • DC’s pro sports teams have finally spoken out on gun violence, and are making a joint donation to Everytown for Gun Safety as well as using their platforms to raise awareness. [Caps, MSE]
  • Happy 56th birthday to Nick Kypreos, happy 52nd to John Gruden and happy 48th to Jeff Toms!

