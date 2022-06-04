Saturday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Wrapping up the 2021-22 season - or more accurately, the 2022 portion - for once and former Cap Marcus Johansson. [Rink, RMNB]
- Speaking of former Caps... how about one last look at Daniel Sprong’s season before leaving one Washington for another? [S&S]
- That was just one of the moves made this past season for GM Brian MacLellan - and here’s his report card for 2021-22. [NoVa Caps]
- Whatever moves MacLellan makes going forward will likely hinge on whatever happens with Nicklas Backstrom’s hip injury. [Athletic ($)]
- More player reviews, with a look at the season in question for Connor McMichael... [Peerless]
- ...and the past season plus a look to the future for prospect Riley Sutter. [NoVa Caps]
- DC’s pro sports teams have finally spoken out on gun violence, and are making a joint donation to Everytown for Gun Safety as well as using their platforms to raise awareness. [Caps, MSE]
- Happy 56th birthday to Nick Kypreos, happy 52nd to John Gruden and happy 48th to Jeff Toms!
