Friday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Wrapping up the 2021-22 season for Nick Jensen... [Rink, RMNB]
- ...plus a look back at the year - and the future - for Beck Malenstyn... [NoVa Caps]
- ...and the year that was for Anthony Mantha. [Peerless]
- Answering some big questions regarding next steps for Nicklas Backstrom and Carl Hagelin, as well as the team’s offseason plans. [WHN]
- Speaking of those offseason plans, breaking down the data to see what the priorities should be. [RMNB]
- One of those plans should probably include an impact forward. [THW]
- And a left-handed blueliner couldn’t hurt, either, especially if Justin Schultz heads out via free agency. [NoVa Caps]
- The Caps have extended offers to a trio of their 2021 picks. [WHN]
