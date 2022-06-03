 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Player reviews, assessing the team’s biggest offseason needs and more.

By Becca H
Boston Bruins v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

  • Wrapping up the 2021-22 season for Nick Jensen... [Rink, RMNB]
  • ...plus a look back at the year - and the future - for Beck Malenstyn... [NoVa Caps]
  • ...and the year that was for Anthony Mantha. [Peerless]
  • Answering some big questions regarding next steps for Nicklas Backstrom and Carl Hagelin, as well as the team’s offseason plans. [WHN]
  • Speaking of those offseason plans, breaking down the data to see what the priorities should be. [RMNB]
  • One of those plans should probably include an impact forward. [THW]
  • And a left-handed blueliner couldn’t hurt, either, especially if Justin Schultz heads out via free agency. [NoVa Caps]
  • The Caps have extended offers to a trio of their 2021 picks. [WHN]

